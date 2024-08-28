Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,368,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,137,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,215. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FI stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.17. 1,990,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,115. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.42. The stock has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

