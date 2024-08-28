Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RWL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,492. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $74.60 and a 12-month high of $96.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

