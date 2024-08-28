Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 19,261 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,261 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 110,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 963,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,430,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,415. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

