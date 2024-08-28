Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 3,531 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTLS traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.32. 96,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,621. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

