Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.44% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000.

FPX stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $102.37. 8,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.97. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $75.74 and a 12-month high of $107.42. The stock has a market cap of $747.30 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

