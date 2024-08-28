Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $60.77. 514,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.08.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.