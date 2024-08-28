Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,587,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.73. 684,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,978. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

