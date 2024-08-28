Harbour Investments Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,469,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VBK stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.04. The stock had a trading volume of 120,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,339. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $268.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

