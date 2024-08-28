Harbour Investments Inc. Has $4.07 Million Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,677 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.56% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAR. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 793.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of BATS FMAR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.54. 179,860 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $739.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

