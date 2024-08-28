Harbour Investments Inc. Has $4.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,324.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock remained flat at $256.17 during trading on Tuesday. 446,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,824. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

