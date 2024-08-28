Harbour Investments Inc. Has $5.85 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $373.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,475. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $353.93 and a 200-day moving average of $353.66. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $370.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

