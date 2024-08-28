Harbour Investments Inc. Has $739,000 Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $3,066,825,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,833,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,538 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,720,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 468,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 968,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,648,000 after acquiring an additional 463,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $471.35. 476,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $361.02 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.18. The company has a market cap of $226.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

