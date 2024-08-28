Harbour Investments Inc. Has $954,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,024,000. One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,032,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 32,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.93. 1,727,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,080,587. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

