Harbour Investments Inc. Has $999,000 Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,787,000 after purchasing an additional 484,087 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 800.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,186,000 after purchasing an additional 128,117 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,633,000. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,083,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 454.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 33,686 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.59. The stock had a trading volume of 316,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,681. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $183.29 and a 12 month high of $251.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.