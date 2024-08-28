Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 45.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,698 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $39,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,773,000 after purchasing an additional 467,975 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,569,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,465,000 after buying an additional 402,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,845,000 after buying an additional 4,080,428 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,665,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,604,000 after acquiring an additional 156,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,587 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.05. 2,951,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,305,947. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

