Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.76. 561,889 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

