Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 175,983 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,983 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $26,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

NYSEARCA CGCP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $23.04. 980,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,338. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.1134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

