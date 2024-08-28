Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 258 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ITA stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,360 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.13. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

