Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 9,305 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGXU. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $956,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 744,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,156,000 after purchasing an additional 56,998 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CGXU stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.60. 144,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,061. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

