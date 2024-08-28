Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 293,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.85.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

DUK stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,045. The company has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average of $100.80. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 105.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.