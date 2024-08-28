Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,978,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,516,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,340,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $917,051,000 after acquiring an additional 263,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,317,857 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $913,752,000 after acquiring an additional 259,403 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $4.44 on Tuesday, reaching $173.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,492,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,280,248. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $194.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

