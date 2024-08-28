Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,710,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of ALE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.15. 42,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,790. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.80. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.24 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 67.79%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

