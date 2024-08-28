Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,367 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,993. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $95.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.16.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

