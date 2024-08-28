Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 14,794 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,794 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.19% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FDEC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.31. 20,502 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

