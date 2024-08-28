Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 3,916 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.39% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 196.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,183,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,154 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,210,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,288,000 after acquiring an additional 670,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,202,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,039,000 after acquiring an additional 669,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,196,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,763,000 after purchasing an additional 569,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,273,000 after purchasing an additional 482,707 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGUS traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $33.49. The stock had a trading volume of 505,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,797. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.49.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.