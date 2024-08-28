Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 397 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Harbour Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEQ traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.25. The stock had a trading volume of 86,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $66.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $73.58.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Articles

