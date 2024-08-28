Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 45,427 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,427 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 1.74% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,415,000.

Shares of AUGW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.43. 73,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,747. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

