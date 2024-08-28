Harbour Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,751,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after acquiring an additional 146,243 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 55,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 164,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 53,349 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.23. 174,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,384. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.