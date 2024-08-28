Harbour Investments Inc. Trims Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth $689,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,171,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 607,413 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 474,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 236,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,815,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,305,000 after buying an additional 378,931 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.61. 928,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,979. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RITM. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

