Harbour Investments Inc. Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.81 on Tuesday, hitting $610.40. 737,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $574.90 and its 200 day moving average is $574.35. The stock has a market cap of $233.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $622.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

