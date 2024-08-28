Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 780.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth $114,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,060.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Stock Performance

HLIT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 256,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $15.31.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Harmonic had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Profile

(Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.