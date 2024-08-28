Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Stake Raised by Bensler LLC

Bensler LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,435 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Bensler LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bensler LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $16,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 586,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 96,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 610,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after purchasing an additional 193,395 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 390,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HTRB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.79. 196,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,676. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

