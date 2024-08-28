Harvest Finance Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $30.50 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for $44.39 or 0.00073984 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,031 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest Finance (FARM) is a decentralized platform that allows users to earn returns on their cryptocurrency investments without actively managing them. It uses strategized vaults to provide optimal yield rates on investments. FARM is the native ERC-20 token of Harvest Finance, which is used for governance, staking, voting on proposals, and incentivizing users. The amount of FARM staked by holders determines their influence on decisions about the project and platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

