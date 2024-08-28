Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

HE opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $792.30 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

