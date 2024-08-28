Haynes International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Haynes International has a payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Haynes International to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Haynes International Trading Down 0.2 %

HAYN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,154. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $153.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

