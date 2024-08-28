Head-To-Head Comparison: SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) and Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK)

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) and SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bogota Financial and SR Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bogota Financial $12.72 million 7.66 $640,000.00 ($0.05) -147.00 SR Bancorp $26.88 million 3.49 -$10.86 million N/A N/A

Bogota Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SR Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

11.6% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bogota Financial and SR Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bogota Financial -5.13% -1.52% -0.22% SR Bancorp -28.30% -5.52% -1.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bogota Financial and SR Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bogota Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A SR Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bogota Financial beats SR Bancorp on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. It operates through various offices located in Bogota, Hasbrouck Heights, Newark, Oak Ridge, Parsippany, and Teaneck, as well as through a loan production office in Spring Lake, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey. Bogota Financial Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Bogota Financial, MHC.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

