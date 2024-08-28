Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.09% of Heartland Express worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 16,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 31,045 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HTLD shares. StockNews.com raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other news, Director James G. Pratt purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $107,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,210.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,422. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $982.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.82 and a beta of 0.69. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $16.29.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.23 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

