HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEI traded up $4.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.13. 113,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,224. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.89, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.52. HEICO has a 12-month low of $155.42 and a 12-month high of $258.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.80.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,126.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,707,126.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,571,927. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HEI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $248.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.67.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

