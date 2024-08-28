HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target Raised to $280.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $243.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HEI. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HEICO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $178.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.44.

NYSE HEI opened at $247.39 on Wednesday. HEICO has a 1-year low of $155.42 and a 1-year high of $258.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 77.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.80.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,305,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $9,739,890.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,741,539.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,571,927. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 949,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after acquiring an additional 362,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in HEICO by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,276,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $586,036,000 after buying an additional 311,304 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,993,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 193,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,357,000 after buying an additional 77,067 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HEICO by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 352,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

