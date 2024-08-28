Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Raises Dividend to GBX 19.50 Per Share

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.50 ($0.26) per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Henderson Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HSL stock remained flat at GBX 919 ($12.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,351. The firm has a market capitalization of £685.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1,135.31 and a beta of 1.25. Henderson Smaller Companies has a 52 week low of GBX 626 ($8.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 987.65 ($13.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 904.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 839.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79.

About Henderson Smaller Companies

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

