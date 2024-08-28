Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Gap Down to $72.16

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.16, but opened at $68.61. Henry Schein shares last traded at $70.32, with a volume of 160,957 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.