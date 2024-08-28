Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director Juan Miguel Mendoza Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Herbalife Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of HLF stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $838.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.25. Herbalife Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLF. StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Herbalife by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,089,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Herbalife by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after acquiring an additional 145,684 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Herbalife during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,247,000 after purchasing an additional 142,829 shares during the last quarter.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

