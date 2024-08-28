Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Zscaler by 582.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.21. 75,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.41. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.51 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZS. Mizuho downgraded Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.59.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

