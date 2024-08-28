Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,165 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Invesco by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.36. The stock had a trading volume of 42,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Invesco’s payout ratio is -109.33%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.