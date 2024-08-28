Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 4,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,280,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,232,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $905,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,627. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.769 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

