Highland Capital Management LLC Has $11.32 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $500.59. The company had a trading volume of 679,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,709. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $502.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $156.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $473.07 and a 200 day moving average of $443.08.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.