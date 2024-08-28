Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $150,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,854,000 after purchasing an additional 897,216 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1,465.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,823,000 after buying an additional 732,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $54,125,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.75. 116,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average is $95.37. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 365,051 shares of company stock worth $34,411,773. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

