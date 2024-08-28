Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,850 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.67. 39,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,377. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $55.90.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

