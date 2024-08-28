Hills Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMO traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $606.12. 777,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,541. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $622.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $574.15 and its 200-day moving average is $573.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Raymond James raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

