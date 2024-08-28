Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $3.37 Million Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) by 193.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,180 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned 0.73% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBMM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 38,586 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.